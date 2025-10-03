Company News for Oct 3, 2025

Fair Isaac Corporation’s FICO shares jumped 18% after announcing plans to bypass traditional credit bureaus and deliver its credit scores straight to mortgage-related companies.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY slid 7.3% after it announced the sale of its petrochemical unit to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. for $9.7 billion.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD gained 3.5% on materials emerging as the biggest winning sector in the session.

Schlumberger Limited’s SLB shares slumped 2.8% on energy stocks losing out in the session.

