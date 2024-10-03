Company News for Oct 3, 2024

Caesars Entertainment CZR shares rose 5.3% after the company announced a $1 billion senior note offering and a $500 million share buyback.

Shares of Humana Inc. HUM plunged 11.8% after the company announced that it expects a decline in enrollment for its top-rated Medicare Advantage plans in 2025.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW shares rose 2.6% after the company reported the first quarter of fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.65 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.36%.

RPM International Inc. RPM shares rose 6.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 of $1.84 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share.

