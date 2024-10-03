News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Oct 3, 2024

October 03, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Caesars Entertainment CZR shares rose 5.3% after the company announced a $1 billion senior note offering and a $500 million share buyback.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. HUM plunged 11.8% after the company announced that it expects a decline in enrollment for its top-rated Medicare Advantage plans in 2025.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW shares rose 2.6% after the company reported the first quarter of fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.65 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.36%.
  • RPM International Inc. RPM shares rose 6.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 of $1.84 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
CZR
RPM
LW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.