Company News for Oct 29, 2025

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) rose 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 per share.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s ( PYPL ) shares gained 3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.34 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) jumped 8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 per share.

Invesco Ltd.’s ( IVZ ) shares increased 2.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share.

