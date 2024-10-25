Company News for Oct 25, 2024

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. KKR rose 3.4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. HON fell 5.1% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $9.73 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.89 billion.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS rose 5.3% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation CARR fell 8.8% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $5.98 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.61 billion.

