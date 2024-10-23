Company News for Oct 23, 2024

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( AGNC ) slid 3.6% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of 43 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. ( PM ) soared 10.5% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $9.91 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.57 billion.

Shares of Cadence Bank ( CADE ) rose 4.7% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of 73 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) lost 5% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $33.3 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.5 billion.

