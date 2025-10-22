Stocks

Company News for Oct 22, 2025

October 22, 2025

  • The Coca-Cola Company’s KO shares gained 4.1% after reporting third-quarter 2025 earnings of 82 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.
  • Shares of Danaher Corporation DHR added 5.9% after reporting third-quarter 2025 revenues of $6.05 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.99 billion.
  • RTX Corporation’s RTX shares jumped 7.7% after reporting third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.
  • Shares of Vistra Corp. VST lost 4% on utilities emerging as the biggest losing sector of the day.

