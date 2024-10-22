Company News for Oct 22, 2024

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. SASR slid 2.6% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of 40 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.

Shares of The Boeing Company BA gained 3.1% on reports that workers might vote on a new deal to end a five-week strike.

Shares of Public Storage PSA lost 4% on real estate becoming the biggest losing sector of the day.

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE skyrocketed 53.1% on reports that the company had successfully extended a debt refinancing deadline by two months.

