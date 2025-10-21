Company News for Oct 21, 2025

- Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s SMMT shares slid 4.6% after reporting third-quarter 2025 losses of 31 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 14 cents.
- Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF soared 21.5% following announcements of a transformative partnership with a global steel producer and new rare-earth mining ambitions.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s LHX shares gained 2.4% after winning a major contract to supply modified jets to South Korea.
- Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO rose 4.2% on reports that activist investor Jana Partners had built a stake and was pressing for strategic alternatives, including potential merger activity.
