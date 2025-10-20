Company News for Oct 20, 2025

American Express Company’s AXP shares jumped 7.3% after reporting third-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96.

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation FNB added 3% after reporting third-quarter 2025 revenues of $457.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.1 million.

Truist Financial Corporation’s TFC shares gained 3.7% after reporting third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents.

Shares of APA Corporation APA slumped 2.1% on energy stocks losing out in the session.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.