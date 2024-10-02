Company News for Oct 2, 2024

Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ) shares fell 4.5% after founder and CEO Michael Dell sold a $1.2 billion stake.

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ( ARCO ) jumped 14.6% after the company renewed its master franchise agreement with McDonald's.

The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ) shares fell 1.4% after the company announced CEO Walt Bettinger's retirement.

United Natural Foods, Inc. ( UNFI ) shares jumped 30.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.