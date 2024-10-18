Company News for Oct 18, 2024

Blackstone Inc.’s ( BX ) shares climbed 6.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB ) surged 5% after posting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $4.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.60.

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s ( STLD ) shares advanced 4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.05, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98.

Shares of Snap-on Inc. ( SNA ) jumped 10% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $4.70, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.58.

