Company News for Oct 16, 2024

Wolfspeed, Inc. ( WOLF ) shares surged 21.3% after the company announced it will receive up to $750 million in U.S. government grants for new factories.



Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) surged 15.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.



The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ) shares jumped 6.1% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ) shares rose 2% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 per share.



