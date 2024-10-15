Company News for Oct 15, 2024

Tesla Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares rose 0.6% following a report that total electric vehicle sales in the United States will continue to rise in double-digits year over year.

Shares of Alphabet inc. ( GOOGL ) advanced 1.1% after the company enters into an agreement to purchase nuclear power from small modular reactor developer Kairos Power.

The Boeing Co.’s ( BA ) shares slumped 1.3% after delaying the delivery of its still-uncertified 777X wide-body plane and forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the third-quarter 2024.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc. ( NOW ) gained 0.7% after the company plans to invest $1.5 billion in the U.K. over the next five years for AI and workforce growth.

