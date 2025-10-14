Company News for Oct 14, 2025

Fastenal Co.’s ( FAST ) shares plunged 7.5% after reporting third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ) climbed 9.9% after entering into an agreement with OpenAI to jointly build and deploy custom artificial intelligence accelerators.

Bloom Energy Corp.’s ( BE ) shares soared 26.5% after entering into a $5 billion deal with Brookfield Asset Management to install fuel cells in AI data centers.

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. ( USAR ) jumped 18.6% following the escalation of U.S.-China trade and tariff conflicts with regards to rare earth minerals.

