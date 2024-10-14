Company News for Oct 14, 2024

Tesla Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares plunged 8.8% after the release of the EV giant unveil of robotaxi failed to enthuse market participants regarding its production ramp up and regulatory hurdles.

Shares of Stellantis N.V. ( STLA ) tanked 2.2% after the company plans to exercise a major reshuffle in its management including removing the CFO.

The Boeing Co.’s ( BA ) shares advanced 3% after the company plans to retrench 10% or 17,000 of its workforce in order to reduce loss due to workers’ strike.

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. ( SMCI ) gained 2.9% after the company said that it recently shipped more than 100,000 GPUs with direct liquid cooling solutions for a few very large data centers built to power AI applications.

