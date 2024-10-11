Company News for Oct 11, 2024

Shares Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) declined 11% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share.

Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s ( DPZ ) shares fell 1.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $1.08 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion.

Shares of Neogen Corporation ( NEOG ) tumbled 7.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.07 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.

10x Genomics, Inc.’s ( TXG ) shares plummeted 24.7% after the company said that it expects its third-quarter revenues to be around $151.7 million, down 1% from year-ago levels.

