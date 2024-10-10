Company News for Oct 10, 2024

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited ( HELE ) jumped 17.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 per share.

The Boeing Company’s ( BA ) shares declined 3.4% after talks between the company and its key manufacturing union over pay raise broke down.

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc ( ALTM ) surged 30.9% after Rio Tinto Group ( RIO ) said that it would acquire the miner for $5.85 per share.

Microsoft Corporation’s ( MSFT ) shares gained 0.7% on the broader tech rally.

