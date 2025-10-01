Stocks

Company News for Oct 1, 2025

October 01, 2025

  • Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW jumped 4.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents.
  • Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI soared 18.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $7.69 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.62 billion.
  • Shares of Progress Software Corporation PRGS gained 3.1% after reporting third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.5 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3.
  • Shares of AbbVie Inc. ABBV climbed 3.8% on pharma stocks having a great session.

