Company News for Oct 1, 2025

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW jumped 4.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI soared 18.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $7.69 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.62 billion.

Shares of Progress Software Corporation PRGS gained 3.1% after reporting third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.5 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. ABBV climbed 3.8% on pharma stocks having a great session.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.