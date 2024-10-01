Company News for Oct 1, 2024

NIO Inc. NIO shares rose 2.5% after the company announced a 13.3-billion-yuan cash injection into its Nio China business.

Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA rose 1.6% after the company announced it had administered the first dose in its phase three trial for a potential norovirus vaccine.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares rose 1.1% after the company reduced its debt by nearly $153 million.

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU shares jumped 11.6% as China stocks posted their best day in 16 years, driven by recent economic stimulus that boosted investor optimism.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.