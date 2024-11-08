Company News for Nov 8, 2024

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) declined 2.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.62 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share.

PG&E Corporation’s ( PCG ) shares gained 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.37 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share.

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. ( PLNT ) soared 11.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.64 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s ( APD ) shares increased 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 per share.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.