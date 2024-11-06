Company News for Nov 6, 2024

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( MPC ) increased 3.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share.

Cummins Inc.’s ( CMI ) shares soared 8.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $5.60 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 per share.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR ) jumped 7.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 per share.

Devon Energy Corporation’s ( DVN ) shares gained 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.10 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share.

