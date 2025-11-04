Stocks

Company News for Nov 4, 2025

November 04, 2025 — 09:52 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) fell 0.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 loss of $4.87 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. 
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) shares gained 0.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.
  • Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (III) jumped 10.2% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share.
  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (IDXX) shares surged 14.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.4 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 per share. 

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Information Services Group, Inc. (III) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPR
IDXX
III
ON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.