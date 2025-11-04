Company News for Nov 4, 2025

- Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) fell 0.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 loss of $4.87 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) shares gained 0.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.
- Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (III) jumped 10.2% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share.
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (IDXX) shares surged 14.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.4 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 per share.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Information Services Group, Inc. (III) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.