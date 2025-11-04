Company News for Nov 4, 2025

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ( SPR ) fell 0.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 loss of $4.87 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s ( ON ) shares gained 0.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. ( III ) jumped 10.2% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share.