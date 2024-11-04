Company News for Nov 4, 2024

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) declined 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 revenues of $90.02 billion for the quarter ended September 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.5 billion.

Chevron Corporation’s ( CVX ) shares rose 2.9% after the company reported adjusted third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $2.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47.

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH ) jumped 7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s ( CHD ) shares gained 4.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.79 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.

