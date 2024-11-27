Company News for Nov 27, 2024

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY ) declined 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share.

Kohl's Corporation’s ( KSS ) shares plummeted 17% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.20 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. ( BURL ) fell 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $2.53 billion for the quarter ended October 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 billion.

The J. M. Smucker Company’s ( SJM ) shares jumped 5.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share.

