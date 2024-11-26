News & Insights

Company News for Nov 26, 2024

November 26, 2024

  • Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) soared 16.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. 
  • Macy's, Inc.’s (M) shares fell 2.2% after the company delayed its third-quarter 2024 earnings report owing to a $154 million accounting scandal. 
  • Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) gained 2.6% on the broader consumer discretionary rally. 
  • Crocs, Inc.’s (CROX) shares rose 2.3% on the broader consumer discretionary rally.

