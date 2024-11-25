Company News for Nov 25, 2024

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( GB ) declined 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share.

Ross Stores, Inc.’s ( ROST ) shares gained 2.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share.

Shares of Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) jumped 10.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.15 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion.

UGI Corporation’s ( UGI ) shares surged 15% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 loss of $0.16 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30 per share.

