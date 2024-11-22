Company News for Nov 22, 2024

NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA ) shares rose 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. ( PANW ) increased 1.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.56, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48.

Maximus Inc.’s ( MMS ) shares tumbled 6.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.

Shares of Construction Partners Inc. ( ROAD ) climbed 6.1%. after posting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.