Company News for Nov 21, 2025

Shares of Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) jumped 6.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

WMT Atkore Inc.’s ( ATKR ) shares plummeted 12.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 per share.

ATKR Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. ( WMG ) declined 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.21 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.

WMG New Jersey Resources Corporation’s ( NJR ) shares rose 4.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.16 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share.

