Company News for Nov 21, 2024

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ( YMM ) shares soared 14.8% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14.

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. ( GLBE ) jumped 12% after reporting third-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of $0.13, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share $0.15.

The TJX Companies Inc.’s ( TJX ) shares rose 0.2% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. ( SQM ) fell 1% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.

