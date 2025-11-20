Company News for Nov 20, 2025

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. ( DLB ) rose 0.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.7 per share.

DLB Lowe's Companies, Inc.’s ( LOW ) shares jumped 4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.06 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 per share.

LOW Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) rose 0.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.28 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share.

TJX Dycom Industries, Inc.’s ( DY ) shares surged 9.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 per share.

