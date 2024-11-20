Company News for Nov 20, 2024

Amer Sports Inc. ( AS ) shares surged 5.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09.

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc. ( ENR ) jumped 9.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp.’s ( OCSL ) shares tumbled 3.4% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.

Shares of Weibo Corp. ( WB ) climbed 6.4% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weibo Corporation (WB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.