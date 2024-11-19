Company News for Nov 19, 2024

Twist Bioscience Corp. ( TWST ) shares jumped 12.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted loss per share of $0.59, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.73.

Shares of CVS Health Corp. ( CVS ) surged 5.4% after the company decided to add four new members to its board in an agreement with Glenview Capital Management.

Oklo Inc. ( OKLO ) shares soared 14.8% after President-elect Donald Trump selected Oklo’s CEO Chris Wright as his incoming energy secretary.

Shares of Henry Schein Inc. ( HSIC ) climbed 7.5% after President-elect Donald Trump selected Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary.

