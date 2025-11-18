Company News for Nov 18, 2025

Shares of Aramark ( ARMK ) tumbled 5.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.64 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.

ARMK J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s ( JJSF ) shares gained 1.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $2 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 per share.

JJSF Shares of Immatics N.V. ( IMTX ) plunged 7.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $6.06 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.30 million.

IMTX Twist Bioscience Corporation’s ( TWST ) shares declined 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 loss of $0.45 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40 per share.

