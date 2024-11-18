Company News for Nov 18, 2024

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA ) shares fell 2.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.15, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. ( SPB ) tumbled 6% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.97, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s ( AY ) shares rose 0.1% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 revenues of $347.55 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325 million.

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. ( SOC ) plummeted 8.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of $1.24, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.35.

