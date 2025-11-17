Company News for Nov 17, 2025

Shares of Spire Inc. ( SR ) declined 2.4% after the company reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 loss of $0.47 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46 per share.

SR CG Oncology, Inc.’s ( CGON ) shares jumped 8.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.67 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 million.

CGON Shares of Globant S.A. ( GLOB ) fell 2.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share.

GLOB Nu Holdings Ltd.’s ( NU ) shares gained 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.17 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share.

