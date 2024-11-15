Company News for Nov 15, 2024

The Walt Disney Co.’s ( DIS ) shares climbed 6.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $.04.

Shares of Bilibili Inc. ( BILI ) plunged 12.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10.

Dillard's Inc.’s ( DDS ) shares jumped 11.5% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $7.73, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.47.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. ( HP ) plummeted 6.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.76, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.

