Company News for Nov 14, 2024

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s ( OXY ) shares rose 1.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80.

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) jumped 11.4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $4,382.93 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,367.05 million.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s ( SU ) shares surged 3.9% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88.

Shares of CAE Inc. ( CAE ) climbed 11.4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13.

