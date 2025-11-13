Company News for Nov 13, 2025

Legend Biotech Corporation’s LEGN shares fell 2.7% after reporting third-quarter 2025 revenues of $272.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.9 million.

On Holding AG’s ONON shares soared 18% after reporting third-quarter 2025 earnings of 50 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR shares slid 3.6% as investors remained shy about mega-cap tech stocks.

Alcon Inc.’s ALC shares rose 2.7% after reporting third-quarter 2025 earnings of 79 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (LEGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.