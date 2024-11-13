Company News for Nov 13, 2024

The Mosaic Co.’s ( MOS ) shares tumbled 7.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.34, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.

Shares of Repligen Corp. ( RGEN ) surged 6.5% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.

Sea Ltd.’s ( SE ) shares climbed 10.5% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $4,269.56 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,121.46 million.

Shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. ( FOUR )) tanked 5.5% after posting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.

