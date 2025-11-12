Company News for Nov 12, 2025

Sony Group Corporation’s SONY shares rose 4.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 35 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents.

Sea Limited’s SE shares slumped 8.2% after reporting third-quarter 2025 earnings of 78 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03.

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA shares fell 3% after the SoftBank Group sold its $5.8 billion stake in the company, sparking concerns about the chipmaker’s lofty valuation.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company LLY gained 2.3% on healthcare stocks rallying in the session.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

