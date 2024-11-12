News & Insights

Company News for Nov 12, 2024

November 12, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

  • ICL Group Ltd.’s (ICL) shares climbed 6% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.
  • Shares of Aramark (ARMK) fell 1.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $4,416.95 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,439.46 million.
  • AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) shares plummeted 12.6% after its experimental schizophrenia drug failed to show a statistically significant improvement in symptoms during two Phase 2 trials. 
  • Shares of Sapiens International Corp. N.V. (SPNS) plunged 26.2% after posting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $137.03 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.34 million.

Zacks Investment Research

