Company News for Nov 12, 2024

ICL Group Ltd.’s ( ICL ) shares climbed 6% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.

Shares of Aramark ( ARMK ) fell 1.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $4,416.95 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,439.46 million.

AbbVie Inc.’s ( ABBV ) shares plummeted 12.6% after its experimental schizophrenia drug failed to show a statistically significant improvement in symptoms during two Phase 2 trials.

Shares of Sapiens International Corp. N.V. ( SPNS ) plunged 26.2% after posting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $137.03 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.34 million.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aramark (ARMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.