Company News for Nov 11, 2025

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s TSN shares gained 2.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. VG rose 6.3% after reporting third-quarter 2025 revenues of $3.32 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate revenue of $3.23 billion.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s AAL shares lost 2.5% on airline stocks losing out in the session over continued government shutdown concerns.

Shares of Humana Inc. HUM slumped 5.4% on health insurance stocks sliding after political negotiations were not able to presently extend the subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.