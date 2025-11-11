Stocks

Company News for Nov 11, 2025

November 11, 2025 — 09:22 am EST

  • Tyson Foods, Inc.’s TSN shares gained 2.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.
  • Shares of Venture Global, Inc. VG rose 6.3% after reporting third-quarter 2025 revenues of $3.32 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate revenue of $3.23 billion.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.’s AAL shares lost 2.5% on airline stocks losing out in the session over continued government shutdown concerns.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. HUM slumped 5.4% on health insurance stocks sliding after political negotiations were not able to presently extend the subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. 

