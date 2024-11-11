Company News for Nov 11, 2024

NRG Energy Inc.’s ( NRG ) shares fell 0.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.85, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05.

Shares of Fluor Corp. ( FLR ) plummeted 13.6% after posting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.

RB Global Inc.’s ( RBA ) shares advanced 2.8% after reporting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62.

Shares of Paramount Global ( PARAA ) rose 0.1% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.49, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RB Global, Inc. (RBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.