Company News for Nov 1, 2024

MetLife, Inc. ( MET ) shares fell 5.7% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 per share.

Shares of The Cigna Group ( CI ) rose 0.6% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $7.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 per share.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) shares climbed 5.9% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 per share.

Altria Group, Inc. ( MO ) shares rose 7.8% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.38 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 per share.

