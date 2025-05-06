Company News for May 6, 2025

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX slid 1.9% on President Trump’s tariff announcement on foreign-produced movies, ending an 11-day winning streak.



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) slumped 5.1% on Warren Buffett announcing that he will step down from the post of CEO at the beginning of the next year.



Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX soared 24.4% on reports that it has agreed to be taken private by 3G Capital in a $9.42 billion deal in the footwear industry's biggest buyout to date.



Shares of BP p.l.c. BP fell 3.8% on energy emerging as the biggest loser in the session.



