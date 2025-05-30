Company News for May 30, 2025

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. A rose 2.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.062 billion.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV jumped 19% after reporting first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.97/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74.

Shares of HP Inc. HPQ fell 8.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $13.42 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.22 billion.

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. BMA plunged 5.7% after reporting first-quarter 2025 earnings of 65 cents/share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.

