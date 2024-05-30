Company News for May 30, 2024

Box Inc.’s ( BOX ) shares climbed 8.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.

Shares of CAVA Group Inc. ( CAVA ) surged 7% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s ( ANF ) shares soared 24.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. ( DKS ) jumped 15.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.30, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94.

