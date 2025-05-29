Company News for May 29, 2025

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF soared 14.7% after reporting first-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.09 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of National Bank of Canada NTIOF jumped 3.7% after reporting second-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.00/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited CPRI rose 2.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.04 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 billion.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera SQM plunged 4.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 48 cents/share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents.

