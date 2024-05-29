Company News for May 29, 2024

Apple Inc.’s ( AAPL ) shares rose 0.1% following news that the company’s iPhone sales in China surged 52% year over year in April.

Shares of GameStop Corp. ( GME ) soared 25.2% after the company said that it had raised $933 million by selling 45 million shares as part of an "at-the-market" offering.

Hess Corp.’s ( HES ) shares rose 0.4% after its shareholders approved the $53 billion merger deal with Chevron Corp. ( CVX ).

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL ) tumbled 2.9% after it reduced second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share to the range of $1-$1.15 from $1.15-$1.45 estimated earlier.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GameStop Corp. (GME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.