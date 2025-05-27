Company News for May 27, 2025

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL lost 3% after Donald Trump warned the company it could face potential 25% tariffs on phones sold domestically in the United States, but are manufactured outside.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH plummeted 16.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $2.97 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion.

Shares of Intuit Inc. INTU gained 8.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $11.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.89.

Shares of National Grid plc NGG rose 1.6% on Utilities emerging as the biggest winning sector of the day.

